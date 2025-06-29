Dodgers pursue record for most MLB All-Star starters as voting resumes for 48 hours

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani holds a bat and smiles while looking across the field during a game against the Nationals at Dodger Stadium on June 22.

All-Star voting resumes Monday at 9 a.m. PDT for 48 hours with the Dodgers entertaining the possibility of fielding an unprecedented eight position players.

The top two vote-getters at each position through Phase 1 of voting are finalists and moved on to Phase 2, which ends Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT. The defending World Series champion Dodgers boast a finalist at each infield position and two among six outfielders.

Even though only three Dodgers led National League Phase 1 voting at their position, all eight have an equal chance of starting because votes don’t carry over to Phase 2. The player at each position to accumulate the most votes in the two-day window will start the July 15 game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

“Very proud. It’s great,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Obviously we’re playing well. As it stands now, we’re the best team in the National League, so we should have the most All-Star voting for the team.”

Shohei Ohtani locked in an automatic spot as starting designated hitter because he led all National League players with 3,967,668 votes in Phase 1. Catcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman are the other Dodgers to lead voting, while second baseman Tommy Edman, shortstop Mookie Betts and third baseman Max Muncy finished second. Among outfielders, Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages finished second and fifth, respectively.

In American League voting, the Angels’ Mike Trout is one of four finalists to secure one of two openings in the outfield. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees already earned a starting spot by leading all players with 4,012,983 votes in Phase 1.

Trout, who has 13 home runs in 56 games, is competing against Riley Green and Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians.

Voting can be done online at MLB.com/vote, all 30 team websites, the MLB app and the MLB ballpark app. The winners will be announced on ESPN at 1 p.m.

The most position players voted to start an All-Star Game from a single team is five — accomplished by the 1976 Cincinnati Reds ,the 1956 and 1957 Cincinnati Redlegs and the 1939 New York Yankees.

“I hope we get five, six, seven Dodgers,” Roberts said. “That’d be great.”

MLB All-Star finalists

AL guaranteed spot: Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees — 4,012,983 votes

NL guaranteed spot: Shohei Ohtani, DH, Dodgers — 3,967,668 votes

National League finalists

Catcher: Will Smith (Dodgers), Carson Kelly (Cubs)

First base: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Pete Alonso (Mets)

Second base: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Tommy Edman (Dodgers)

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor (Mets), Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Third base: Manny Machado (Padres), Max Muncy (Dodgers)

Outfield: Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs), Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Kyle Tucker (Cubs), Andy Pages (Dodgers), Juan Soto (Mets)

American League finalists

Catcher: Cal Raleigh (Mariners), Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays)

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)

Second base: Gleyber Torres (Tigers), Jackson Holliday (Orioles)

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson (Athletics), Bobby Witt Jr., (Royals)

Third base: José Ramírez (Guardians), Alex Bregman (Red Sox)

Outfield: Riley Greene (Tigers), Javier Báez (Tigers), Mike Trout (Angels), Steven Kwan (Guardians)