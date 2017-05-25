Dodgers place Joc Pederson on the concussion disabled list

Two days after an ugly collision with Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson landed on the seven-day concussion disabled list before Thursday’s game against St. Louis. The Dodgers shut Pederson down to make room on the roster for Kenta Maeda’s return.

“It’s the most responsible thing to do for Joc,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Pederson passed the initial concussion protocol after the accident Tuesday night. But on Wednesday, he reported symptoms of fogginess and indicated he felt “a little off.” He is less concerned about the stiffness in his neck, but the team doctors prescribed a period of rest to alleviate his other symptoms.

“I’m just supposed to limit stimulation,” Pederson said. “Not be on the phone too much. No TV, no video games. Basically just stare at the wall in a dark room.”

With Pederson out, infielder Chris Taylor started in center field for the second night in a row. Taylor had not played the outfield before this season.

Pederson has now been on the disabled list twice in the first two months of the season. He is batting .200 with a .623 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He has homered twice thus far.

Pederson is eligible to play again May 31.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long,” Pederson said. “But we’ve got to get my head right.”

Turner starts agility drills

Justin Turner has begun doing agility drills to test the readiness of his strained hamstring. He has also been cleared to field ground balls and throw.

“It feels way better than I thought it was going to feel at this point,” Turner said.

Turner injured himself while rounding second base May 18. When he experienced a similar injury in 2014, he missed two weeks.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes