Dodgers unlikely to activate Justin Turner, Joc Pederson for series against Washington

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took batting practice Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium, and continues to increase his level of activity as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

But manager Dave Roberts cast doubt on either Turner or outfielder Joc Pederson (concussion) returning from the disabled list for next week’s series against Washington, the class of the National League East, at Dodger Stadium.

“I don’t see it,” Roberts said. “I put Joc and J.T. in that same bucket, where it is possible, but with the concussion and the neck, and with the hamstring, I think we’ve shown that we’re on the cautious side. I would rather err on giving J.T. an extra day or two than to try to get him early.”

Turner has not played since May 18. Pederson has been out since colliding with Yasiel Puig on May 23.

The Dodgers can exercise caution because of their depth. Logan Forsythe has replaced Turner at third base. Chris Taylor has emerged as a useful outfielder, capable of handling the assignment in center field. Taylor could push Pederson for playing time when Pederson returns.

The Dodgers have not faced the Nationals since last October’s five-game slugfest in the National League division series. On Wednesday, Washington outfielder Bryce Harper accepted a three-game suspension for fighting with San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, meaning Harper will be available to play Monday.

Ethier still in pain

Sidelined since spring training, outfielder Andre Ethier remains unable to engage in baseball activity, and continues to feel pain in his back caused by his herniated disk, Roberts said.

Ethier will likely require a month or more of build-up before he can compete in big league games. Roberts does not expect Ethier to appear for the Dodgers until after the All-Star break, at the earliest.

“Right now, he’s done doing anything baseball-related,” Roberts said. “I don’t know how close he is to running and recovering and to be able to repeat that on a day-to-day basis.”

Short hop

Reliever Josh Fields rejoined the team after missing Tuesday’s game because of an illness.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes