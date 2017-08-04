Dodgers' Alex Wood expected to make next start despite feeling 'a little fatigue'

After noting concern about Alex Wood’s fastball velocity during his outing on Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team would monitor his workouts over the weekend to be sure he can make his next start.

Roberts indicated it was “unlikely” Wood would not be able to pitch next week during a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the team does not intend to risk an injury to Wood, who has emerged as an all-star this season.

Wood turned in six innings of one-run baseball against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. But he dealt with heavy traffic on the bases and could not generate the usual life on his fastball. The fastball sat at 91.7 mph, according to Brooks Baseball. Wood’s average velocity for the season is 92.8.

“There was a little fatigue,” Roberts said. “He wants to go through the next couple days with his postgame workouts and see where it goes.”

After the game, Wood vouched for the health of his left arm. But he admitted that his body felt winded, especially after flying from the West Coast to Atlanta for this trip.

Wood has pitched 104 1/3 innings this season. He logged only 60 1/3 in 2016 after coming back from elbow surgery. He said he did not feel he would benefit from skipping a start.

“I really don’t think that plays a factor,” Wood said. “I think it’s one of those things that obviously you want to throw through. Whether you skip a start or not, I don’t think that really makes a huge difference.”

No mound yet for Kershaw

Roberts said he caught up with ace Clayton Kershaw, who is in Los Angels rehabilitating from a lower-back strain. Roberts said Kershaw was unlikely to pitch off a mound this weekend. He has not taken the mound since the injury on July 23.

“The progression is moving forward,” Roberts said. “We’re going to continue to stay diligent with the program the medical staff has put in place.”

Kershaw will meet the team in Phoenix on Tuesday. The team does not plan to reveal a timetable for his return.

Short hops

The Dodgers claimed right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from the Chicago Cubs. Floro was assigned to triple-A Oklahoma City.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes