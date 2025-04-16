Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw throws three scoreless innings in rehab start

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, above working out at Camelback Ranch during spring training, made his first rehab start in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Clayton Kershaw took the next step to a return from the 60-day injured list, making his first rehabilitation appearance in triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The longest-tenured Dodger tossed three scoreless innings in a start against the Tacoma Rainiers in a rare Wednesday morning contest, giving up two hits, striking out two and walking none on 30 pitches (22 for strikes). Kershaw underwent left-knee and left-foot surgery — to repair his left big toe — during the offseason. He missed the 2024 postseason because of his toe injury.

“I think anytime with rehab you want to feel healthy, which I do feel good today,” Kershaw, 37, told reporters after the game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. “Then you want to see your stuff — obviously — play. There’s some things that I need to work on still, but for the first [rehab appearance] overall, it was a good step forward.”

Advertisement

The future Hall of Fame southpaw’s fastball velocity averaged 87.5 mph and topped out at 88.8 mph — more than a full mile per hour down from the 89.9 he averaged in 2024. He threw 12 sliders, 10 fastballs, four curveballs and four change-ups, generating five swings and misses.

Kershaw, entering his 18th season with the Dodgers, has struggled to reach the velocity of his younger days when he’d turn up his fastball to the mid-to-low 90s, turning toward increased slider usage and continuing to toy with a fourth pitch: a change-up.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that with Kershaw, it’s not about his arm health, but rather how he’s progressing from his toe surgery. The operation to repair a ruptured plantar plate is not a common operation for baseball players, leading to speculation as to how Kershaw’s recovery would advance.

Advertisement

“I think with a guy like Clayton is more of how he feels,” said Roberts, later adding that training staff reports pointed to Kershaw’s toe being in good shape. “I know he’s probably happy with the uptick in velocity, the toe is the last part of it. The body feels good. The arm feels good.”

Pitching coach Mark Prior said Wednesday that Kershaw “turned a page” in the last 10 days, complimenting his performance in Oklahoma City, noting the awkward swings the lefty forced on his offspeed offerings. For Prior, he’s looking forward to seeing a fully healthy Kershaw on the mound.

“[Kershaw’s] like, ‘My arm feels good. My arm feels good,’” Prior said. “We just want to see him be able to go out there and compete on a very consistent basis, every week, every six days, seven days, whatever that is, being able to repeat that and continue to build up.”

Advertisement

With Kershaw trending towards a mid-to-late May activation off the injured list, his return will only further complicate the Dodgers starting rotation.

Before being optioned to triple-A to make way for Bobby Miller’s start Wednesday, right-hander Landon Knack made two starts, while left-hander Justin Wrobleski tossed a spot start while the team was in Washington.

Blake Snell, the Dodgers’ prized free-agent acquisition, has already made a trip to the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation on April 7. The former two-time Cy Young award winner began a throwing program Monday and has played catch every day since then. Roberts said Wednesday there is no current timeline for Snell’s return.

Right-handers Tony Gonsolin and reliever Evan Phillips are likely the next to return from the injured list. Phillips earned the save for Oklahoma City on Wednesday, tossing a scoreless inning and appearing in a game for the second consecutive day for the first time in his rehab stint.

Gonsolin made his longest rehab start yet Tuesday, giving up three earned runs while fanning five batters across four innings. Roberts said Gonsolin will throw another rehab start — aiming for the five-inning marker — in Oklahoma City next week, and is on track with his tune-up.

If Miller is optioned back to Oklahoma City after his start Wednesday, the Dodgers will need to fill a spot start next week once again.

Advertisement

Teoscar back in the lineup

Outfielder Teoscar Hernández will return to the lineup against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a stomach bug.

“[I feel] great,” Hernández said pregame Wednesday. “The last two days it’s been a little tough, but I feel better. Just to be able to go on the field, feel good, be with the guys and play the game.”

Hernández will start in right field and hit cleanup. The second-year Dodger has slashed .281/.309/.563 to begin the season, tallying five home runs and 16 RBI so far.