Andre Ethier, Alex Verdugo headline first wave of Dodgers call-ups

The Dodgers welcomed their first wave of September call-ups on Friday afternoon, with veteran Andre Ethier leading a group of position players who included top hitting prospect Alex Verdugo, utility man Rob Segedin and 27-year-old outfielder O’Koyea Dickson.

Verdugo and Dickson will make their major league debuts. Vergudo, a 21-year-old center fielder, may compete for a spot on the playoff roster. He hit .314 with an .825 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ethier has not played in 2017 after suffering a herniated disk in his back during spring training. He is expected to aid the team off the bench. Segedin, a right-handed hitter, could force his way onto the playoff roster if the team favors him over Enrique Hernandez. Segedin has missed most of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.

To make room on the roster, the team transferred Grant Dayton, who underwent elbow ligament replacement surgery, to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers also designated outfielder Brett Eibner and pitcher Luis Ysla for assignment. Eibner required surgery to his elbow after trying to convert to pitching with Oklahoma City.

