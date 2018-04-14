Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles out at least two weeks because of hamstring injury

Injured on Friday evening while playing for triple-A Oklahoma City, Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles will require two weeks of rest for his injured hamstring, manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday’s game against Arizona.
The injury further delays the big league ascension of Toles, who outplayed fellow outfielder Joc Pederson during spring training but started the season in the minors in order to receive daily at-bats.
Toles was hitting .462 in six triple-A games. He homered Friday before exiting early. Toles told The Oklahoman he pulled his hamstring. Oklahoma City manager Bill Haselman indicated Toles was suffering from cramps.
“Very benign deal,” Roberts said. “But I would say it’s at least a 10-day deal before we get him on a baseball field.”
Roberts indicated he was aware of the growing discontent among fans over Toles’ assignment to Oklahoma City.
“Social media is blowing up,” Roberts said. “Free Toles. Free Toles. Who started that? My phone blows up on the social media thing, I get Toles emails all night long. He’s coming. He’s coming.”
Matt Kemp gets day off
After ramming his knee into an outfield wall Friday night, outfielder Matt Kemp vowed he would be in the lineup Saturday. He was not.
Roberts insisted this was not because of Kemp’s health. Roberts intended to give Kemp some time off as the Dodgers play a seven-game stretch without a day off. He also wanted to keep Pederson “relevant” as Pederson adjusts to being mostly a bench player.
“The knee’s fine,” Roberts said. “Matt’s fine.”
Justin Turner is making progress
Third baseman Justin Turner has begun swinging a bat without making contact, which is a step in his progression as he returns from a fractured left wrist. Turner has also been able to catch the baseball.
There is still no timetable for his return, Roberts said.
“Honestly, we don’t know,” Roberts said. “Once he starts swinging the bat and taking batting practice, how he responds, no one knows. When he goes on a rehab assignment, we don’t know how long it’s going to be. It could be two days. It could be a week. There’s a lot of different factors.”
