Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles out at least two weeks because of hamstring injury

Injured on Friday evening while playing for triple-A Oklahoma City, Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles will require two weeks of rest for his injured hamstring, manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday’s game against Arizona.

The injury further delays the big league ascension of Toles, who outplayed fellow outfielder Joc Pederson during spring training but started the season in the minors in order to receive daily at-bats.

Toles was hitting .462 in six triple-A games. He homered Friday before exiting early. Toles told The Oklahoman he pulled his hamstring. Oklahoma City manager Bill Haselman indicated Toles was suffering from cramps.

“Very benign deal,” Roberts said. “But I would say it’s at least a 10-day deal before we get him on a baseball field.”

Roberts indicated he was aware of the growing discontent among fans over Toles’ assignment to Oklahoma City.

“Social media is blowing up,” Roberts said. “Free Toles. Free Toles. Who started that? My phone blows up on the social media thing, I get Toles emails all night long. He’s coming. He’s coming.”

Matt Kemp gets day off

After ramming his knee into an outfield wall Friday night, outfielder Matt Kemp vowed he would be in the lineup Saturday. He was not.

Roberts insisted this was not because of Kemp’s health. Roberts intended to give Kemp some time off as the Dodgers play a seven-game stretch without a day off. He also wanted to keep Pederson “relevant” as Pederson adjusts to being mostly a bench player.

“The knee’s fine,” Roberts said. “Matt’s fine.”

Justin Turner is making progress

Third baseman Justin Turner has begun swinging a bat without making contact, which is a step in his progression as he returns from a fractured left wrist. Turner has also been able to catch the baseball.

There is still no timetable for his return, Roberts said.

“Honestly, we don’t know,” Roberts said. “Once he starts swinging the bat and taking batting practice, how he responds, no one knows. When he goes on a rehab assignment, we don’t know how long it’s going to be. It could be two days. It could be a week. There’s a lot of different factors.”

CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' rough start and why they aren't concerned. CAPTION Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, the first time since 1980 that the team has hosted the midsummer event. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the addition of defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who was introduced Friday after signing a one-year contract with the Rams, and receiver Brandin Cooks. CAPTION The Rams introduce new defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract, and will play alongside NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. The Rams introduce new defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who signed a one-year, $14 million contract, and will play alongside NFL defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. CAPTION Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh talks with reporters after signing a one-year contract with the Rams. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh talks with reporters after signing a one-year contract with the Rams.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes