Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is put on disabled list because of cracked fingernail

A stint on the 10-day disabled list is nothing new for Hill, who was shut down Wednesday afternoon. He has dealt with a variety of irritating ailments during his tenure with the Dodgers, including stints on the DL in 2016 and 2017 for blisters on his left hand. He can add this injury to the list. The team described it as inflammation of his left middle finger. Hill indicated he cracked the nail throwing a fastball during his last start.