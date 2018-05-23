Max Muncy has what Dodgers want in a leadoff hitter

Walker Buehler sported a baseball-sized bruise on his right rib cage, courtesy of the 108-mph line drive off the bat of Colorado's Trevor Story that struck him in the fifth inning Monday night. But the right-hander said he is fine to make his next start. "It doesn't feel great — it's like I got punched, and it's kind of tight," Buehler said. "But I'll take it on the ribs rather than the elbow all day." … The Dodgers optioned reliever Pat Venditte to triple A to clear a roster spot for Brock Stewart, who started against the Rockies.