Dodgers plan to activate Chase Utley to face New York Mets on Friday

The Dodgers will give rookie left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson a fourth start. Ferguson will pitch against the Mets this weekend. He has given up 10 runs in 10 2/3 innings. “We’re giving Caleb a nice little runaway,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how he responds in that environment.” ... The team optioned Brock Stewart back to triple-A Oklahoma City. Stewart served as the 26th man in Tuesday’s doubleheader. He faced three batters in the nightcap and gave up the game-winning hit to Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr.