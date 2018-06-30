Dodgers dealing with a Walker Buehler dilemma

The plan was hatched at the last minute. On Wednesday, Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler boarded a plane bound for Oklahoma City. The next morning, his minor-league rehab stint scuttled, he hopped a flight back to Los Angeles to pitch in a big-league game.
After determining reliever Josh Fields would need to go on the disabled list, the Dodgers intended for the ace of their present, Clayton Kershaw, to start Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, then hand the ball to their ace of the future, Buehler, as both rebuilt their stamina while returning from injuries. Kershaw would throw five innings in his second start back, while Buehler would pitch three in a bullpen stint designed as a rehab start.
Kershaw did his part. The decision on Buehler backfired. He made only 35 pitches and gave up five runs, costing his team a lead and delaying his comeback from a microfracture in his ribcage. The Dodgers entered the weekend unsure of the next step for Buehler, manager Dave Roberts explained Friday.
Roberts would not commit to Buehler’s next assignment. Kershaw will start on regular rest against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Roberts said. The team is still exploring how to build up Buehler’s pitch count, which is considered imperative. Buehler will throw a bullpen session Sunday.
“Obviously yesterday didn’t go as planned,” Roberts said. “For various reasons. Going forward, the goal is to get him built up. So what’s the best way to do that, what makes the most sense for him?”
There appear to be three options. Buehler could try again in relief, although that route has proved problematic, and Kershaw is scheduled to log six innings Tuesday. Buehler could start Wednesday or Friday in a limited capacity, building up to 60 pitches and placing the bullpen in a bind. Or the team could option him to the minors, where Buehler could pitch in a controlled environment.
The minors may be the path of least resistance. The Dodgers have five healthy starters in their rotation, although Roberts indicated the team needed to monitor how Rich Hill performed Friday.
Caleb Ferguson, the rookie left-hander, will remain in the bullpen as a long reliever. The Dodgers are desperate for stability with their bullpen, which has been riddled with injuries.
“For where we’re at with our ’pen — guys hurt, guys taxed — his length is huge for us,” Roberts said.
Short hops
Max Muncy received a day off as the Dodgers faced Colorado left-hander Tyler Anderson. Roberts expected Muncy to start Saturday, although he revealed Muncy is dealing with “a little hip thing that he’s just managed.”