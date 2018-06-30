Dodgers dealing with a Walker Buehler dilemma

After determining reliever Josh Fields would need to go on the disabled list, the Dodgers intended for the ace of their present, Clayton Kershaw, to start Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, then hand the ball to their ace of the future, Buehler, as both rebuilt their stamina while returning from injuries. Kershaw would throw five innings in his second start back, while Buehler would pitch three in a bullpen stint designed as a rehab start.