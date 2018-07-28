Dodgers activate Yasiel Puig and demote Alex Verdugo

With the July 31 trade deadline only three days away, the Dodgers on Saturday activated outfielder Yasiel Puig from the disabled list and optioned talented rookie Alex Verdugo to triple-A Oklahoma City.
Puig had not played since July 8 after straining an oblique against the Angels. He irritated some Dodgers officials with his performance during that series, in which he made a handful of mistakes in the outfield. Manager Dave Roberts indicated he planned to speak with Puig about the need for attention to detail.
“That’s my job, our job as coaches, to continue to remind players how important it is to hit the cutoff man, throw to the right base, not give up outs on the bases,” Roberts said before Saturday’s game. “He’ll be reminded of that.”
The Dodgers continue to search for upgrades to their pitching as the deadline approaches. With limited room to maneuver to remain beneath the luxury-tax threshold, the team is interested in moving salary to clear space. The most obvious candidate would be Logan Forsythe, who is being paid $9 million this season and has lost his starting role at second base.
But Forsythe has limited value at this point, with his on-base-plus-slugging percentage sagging all the way to .577 before Saturday’s game. Puig is a more appealing asset, owed $9.2 million this season and is eligible for arbitration in 2019. The Dodgers could try to bundle Puig’s contract, along with a package of prospect, in exchange for arms.
Puig has spent two stints on the disabled list this season. After he returned May 9 from a hip and foot injury, he hit .303 with 11 home runs and a .940 OPS before straining the oblique in July. For the season, he entered Saturday with a .265 batting average and a .787 OPS.
“I’m going to try the best I can, enjoy the game, and help my team to win,” Puig said. “Offensively, defensively, running. I’m not coming here right now to be the hero. This is a team, and everybody does little things. That’s the reason the team right now is in first place.”
Verdugo was informed of his demotion after he homered in Friday’s game. Roberts indicated Verdugo, the 22-year-old prospect, took the news better this time than he did after a similar demotion in May.
“It was tough,” Roberts said. “But it was easy in the sense that we have a lot of good players. And he understood it.”
He continued: “Alex, in our opinion, is a big league ballplayer.”