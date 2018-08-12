Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson sits out Rockies finale

Joc Pederson stood behind a group of reporters gathered around the lineup card inside the visitors clubhouse at Coors Field on Sunday morning. A right-handed pitcher was on the mound for the Rockies, but Pederson’s name was not in the lineup.
Didn’t Pederson have the day off on Saturday? one reporter asked another.
“I got a day yesterday, thanks,” Pederson said before wandering off.
Facing Colorado pitcher Chad Bettis, who has been more effective against left-handed hitters like Pederson than right-handed hitters, Pederson rode the bench. He is likely to meet a similar fate this week against San Francisco. The Giants will start three left-handed pitchers: Madison Bumgarner, Andrew Suarez and Derek Holland.
The matchups do not benefit the Dodgers. The team entered Sunday ranked 23rd in baseball with a .690 on-base plus slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers. The acquisition of second baseman Brian Dozier was aimed at correcting that mark, but one hitter cannot carry an entire lineup.
Part of the problem is Matt Kemp, whose production has sagged significantly since making the All-Star team. Kemp posted a .547 OPS in his first 19 games after the break, including a 3-for-25 stretch heading into Sunday. His disappearance at the plate could cause the team to promote either Alex Verdugo or Andrew Toles in the near future.
Pederson has been a crucial member of the Dodgers offense, especially in the past few months. He entered Sunday ranked second in OPS (.859). But he remains ineffective against left-handed pitchers, and so the Dodgers will have to rely on other members of the roster against San Francisco.
URIAS HEADED TO TULSA
After logging 1⅔ innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Julio Urias is slated to throw a three-inning outing for Double A Tulsa this week, manager Dave Roberts said.
The organization will decide how to handle Urias based on his performance there. Roberts suggested one possible path: Urias makes another appearance for Triple A Oklahoma City before deciding if he’s ready to help the big-league bullpen.
Urias has not pitched for the Dodgers since May 2017. He underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior capsule in his left shoulder.