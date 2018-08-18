Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and manager Dave Roberts have their fingers crossed for Monday

After completing another simulated inning Friday afternoon, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen insisted he felt “great,” with no recurrence of symptoms related to his irregular heartbeat, and professed his hope he would be cleared to pitch after meeting with his cardiologist Monday.
“I’m miserable right now,” Jansen said. “I need to be out there.”
The Dodgers need him, too. The bullpen blew leads in seven consecutive games heading into Friday’s series opener against the Mariners. The Dodgers lost five of those games and ceded control of the National League West to Arizona. Manager Dave Roberts has been forced to assembled a committee of closers, with Kenta Maeda moving from the starting rotation into the ninth inning.
Roberts indicated he was “hopeful” Jansen would be cleared Monday. Jansen expected to undergo a stress test, in addition to other exams. He was prescribed blood thinners to help his condition.
“I hope they say ‘Great, ready to go,’” Jansen said. “That’s why my fingers are crossed for Monday. We’ll see. If that happens, that would be great, so I can come back and help us get back in the race, and try to go where we want to go.”
Puig appeals suspension, but still sits
Yasiel Puig was not in the lineup Friday at Seattle left-hander Wade LeBlanc, but not because of the two-game suspension he received for striking San Francisco catcher Nick Hundley.
Puig appealed the penalty. The Dodgers are hopeful it will be reduced to one game. Hundley was not suspended.
Roberts did not object to the ruling.
“When you’re talking about throwing hands or a punch or anything like that, that kind of calls for that,” Roberts said. “As opposed to any type of verbal” action.
Roberts said he intends to play Puig for the next five days after Friday.
Goeddel returns to DL
Erik Goeddel did not stay active for long. After returning from the disabled list and logging 1 1/3 innings on Wednesday, he was shut down again Friday with inflammation in his right elbow. The team activated Daniel Hudson, who has sat out since Aug. 3 with tightness in his right forearm.
Goeddel reported discomfort after the game Wednesday.
“He felt kind of unstable, and there was some pain there,” Roberts said.
An X-ray on the elbow did not reveal any damage, Roberts said. Goeddel still will be inactive for 10 days.
Short hops: The Dodgers sent relievers Josh Fields (right shoulder inflammation) and Yimi Garcia (right forearm irritation) to triple-A Oklahoma City to begin a rehab assignment.