Dodgers shut out Rockies to earn first series win at Dodger Stadium in a month

Kenta Maeda balled his right hand into a fist and hopped off the mound. A scream escaped his lungs after he executed his 97th pitch of the evening, a well-placed changeup which resulted in his 10th strikeout, ended the sixth inning and erased a threat from the Rockies in a 3-0 Dodgers victory. Maeda skipped into his dugout as the crowd at Dodger Stadium roared to salute him.
In an upset, it was not the final pitch of Maeda's evening. He returned to strike out two more batters in the seventh before manager Dave Roberts removed him. The crowd jeered Roberts' intervention after Maeda issued a walk. The applause returned for Maeda as the Dodgers (22-27) won their first series at home since taking two of three from Washington on April 20-22.
The victory brought the Dodgers within 3 1/2 games of first place in the National League West, despite their losing record and generally dispiriting play thus far this season. Seeing Colorado, the temporary kingpins of the division, for the first time this week revealed the mediocrity of the competition. The Dodgers can muddle along and remain within striking distance.
After a demoralizing six-game losing streak to Cincinnati and Miami, the Dodgers have rebounded with six victories in their last seven games. They can extend their momentum when the bottom-dwelling Padres visit Los Angeles on Friday.
Maeda finished one shy of a career-high with 12 strikeouts. He held Colorado to a pair of hits, both of them singles. He allowed only one Rockie to reach third base.
Neither team produced a hit until the third inning. Maeda was fresh off his finest start of the season, an eight-inning, eight-strikeout performance against Miami. Colorado started former first-round pick Kyle Freeland, a left-handed pitcher who took to the mound with a 3.17 earned-run average, the lowest in the Rockies rotation.
Yasiel Puig collected the first hit of the game. He led off the third with an opposite-field single. Freeland did not buckle. He clipped Chris Taylor with a fastball to put another runner on base, but retired Austin Barnes on a comebacker to end the inning.
Maeda struck out the side in the fourth. He left outfielder David Dahl looking at a 2-2 curveball. He spun a slider past third baseman Nolan Arenado. He finished the inning by inspiring a feeble swing from outfielder Gerardo Parra.
The Dodgers staked Maeda a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth. The offense taxed Freeland with a steady stream of quality at-bats. Justin Turner singled. Enrique Hernandez did the same. A six-pitch tussle between Freeland and Logan Forsythe ended when Forsythe pulled an RBI, ground-rule double into the left-field corner. Puig drove in a second run with a groundout.
Maeda yielded his first hit in the fifth. It was a single by first baseman Ian Desmond, who bounced a groundball through the right side of the infield. Maeda was unbowed. He struck out two more batters in the inning to strand Desmond.
The offense produced another run for Maeda in the bottom of the frame. After singles by Taylor and Turner, Matt Kemp hit a sacrifice fly. Turner was thrown out at second base on the play, but the run counted and the lead expanded to three.
In the sixth, Maeda extricated himself from his first real crisis of the evening. It arose after a one-out walk by outfielder Charlie Blackmon and a single by Dahl. The hit placed runners at the corners with the No. 3 and No. 4 hitters of Colorado looming. Maeda made quick work of both.
Maeda dusted aside Arenado with three sliders. He collected his 10th strikeout of the evening when Parra swung through a changeup.
Before his last outing, Maeda had not pitched into the seventh inning all season. Roberts sent him back for the second game in a row. Maeda froze shortstop Trevor Story with a 91-mph fastball and whiffed Desmond with a slider. A walk by catcher Chris Iannetta forced Roberts from the dugout.
The crowd groaned when Pedro Baez entered and threw a pair of balls. The unease lifted when Baez induced a pop-up from outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to end the threat.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes