Is Yu Darvish ready for Game 3?

Minute Maid Park seems so tiny.

Yasiel Puig shouted, “[Bleeping] baby stadium!’’ while hitting home runs during the Thursday workout.

Then, during Friday’s batting practice before Game 3 of the World Series Friday, Puig hit the Texas Beef train high above the left-center field wall, while Justin Turner smashed several off the glass wall high above left.

Into this environment steps the Dodgers Yu Darvish, and I don’t know if he’s ready for it. While Darvish is 3-1 with a 2.16 ERA at Minute Maid Park, and while he actually asked to start this game, he didn’t appear very confident in Thursday’s press conference.

He issued short answers. He kept his head down. And now he must face a Houston Astros team that had four home runs in the last three innings of their 7-6 victory in Game 3. And in his last three postseason starts dating back to last season with the Texas Rangers, Darvish allowed six home runs.

It seems like the smart bet in this game would be on the Astros and Lance McCullers Jr. who, in his last postseason appearance, held the New York Yankees scoreless with six strikeouts in four innings.

Of course, the smart bet two nights ago was also that Kenley Jansen would not give up a ninth-inning homer to Marwin Gonzalez, and we all know how that turned out.