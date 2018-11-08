Andrew Friedman is mum on whether Dodgers will pursue Bryce Harper after he declined $300 million from Nationals

To add Harper this offseason, the Dodgers would almost certainly have to leap past the league’s competitive-balance tax threshold, which has been set at $206 million for 2019, as they did from 2013 through 2017. The industry consensus has been the Dodgers will return to spending more freely this offseason after investing a little less than $4 million in the free-agent market a year ago to drop under the tax line in 2018, thus resetting the tax penalty to 20% for each dollar spent above the threshold. But Friedman has not said whether he has been given the consent from ownership to surpass the soft cap.