Ogling in Ogden? Dodgers' minor league team cancels degrading 'Hourglass Appreciation Night'

Apparently, the person who put together the Rookie League Ogden Raptors’ promotional schedule is a time traveler from the 1950s. It’s really the only viable explanation for a special night the team had planned that makes sense only if you lived in a less-enlightened time.

The Raptors, a minor league team of the Dodgers, announced over the weekend that in August they would have “Hourglass Appreciation Night.” And they weren’t talking about the adornments that use sand to keep track of time. They were talking about women.

From their news release:

“The home team hosts the Billings Mustangs, but the real thoroughbreds will join Raptors broadcaster A.P. Harreld in the booth. Since August is the eighth month of the calendar year, and an 8 looks tantalizingly similar to an hourglass, be there a better way to remind the world that baseball needs no clock than to feature 18 hourglass-shaped color commentators?

“That’s right! Stars Talent Studio of Salt Lake City will provide a different stunner each half-inning. And the Raptors will video-stream the broadcast booth — well, at least the better-looking half of it!

“Fans will have the opportunity to pose for pictures with the lovely ladies as we showcase seriously splendid visual appeal: Utah’s legendary mountains, Dodgers and Reds farmhands — and gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!”

Let’s see, calling women thoroughbreds and mentioning their curves. That’s progressive thinking.

I’m sure the Dodgers, who once had Kim Ng as assistant general manager, one of only three women to hold that position in the majors, were thrilled to learn the news. As were several women currently working in their front office.

The team announced “Hourglass Appreciation Night” over the weekend. By Tuesday, all traces of the promotion had been removed from the site. Apparently that time traveler returned to his more sexist time period, and order has been restored.

Houston.mitchell@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimeshouston