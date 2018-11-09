Dodgers' apparent payroll plan sends bad message to fans

There is nothing in the document that says the Dodgers cannot spend big money this year to sign either Bryce Harper or acquire a player of his caliber. There’s nothing to stop them from chasing Mike Trout in a couple of years. Given that the document itself is outdated, maybe the philosophies have already changed, and all this World Series money will be spent on improving the roster. Heck, maybe they’ll buy a relief pitcher with the extra concessions and merchandising money they made off that 18-inning Game 3.