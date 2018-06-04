Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling making most of chance at starting

Stripling, a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher, excels at absorbing information. He also understand how to capitalize on an opportunity. He holds a Series 7 license as a stockbroker and still trades for Wunderlich Securities. Most mornings he studies the markets while scanning for news on sources ranging from Yahoo Finance to President Trump’s Twitter feed. He calls his boss in Houston to strategize for a couple of hours before heading to the ballpark. He manages the portfolios of his brother and his father but has been unable to convince his Dodgers teammates to invest with him.