Dodgers hitters get first look at new star-studded pitching staff: ‘I mean, we’re loaded’

Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell faced hitters for the first time as a Dodger at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday.

During the monotony of spring training, live batting practice sessions are usually structured like boxing matches.

One main event with a big-name pitcher, surrounded by a bunch of less notable undercards featuring unheralded arms.

In this year’s Dodgers camp, however, the team’s loaded pitching staff has turned such routine activities into star-studded affairs. The latest example: Tuesday’s rotation of live batting practice sessions, with the Dodgers trotting out one star pitcher after the next in a visual display of their stunning depth of arms.

On one field, two-time Cy Young Award winner and $182 million signing Blake Snell faced hitters for the first time as a Dodger. On an adjacent diamond, $72 million signing Tanner Scott, considered the best reliever available on this year’s free-agent market, did the same.

At another point, two of the team’s top returning pitchers, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Treinen, went through their first live session of the spring.

Even some of the other pitchers who threw Tuesday — including veteran relievers Kirby Yates (who was signed to a $13 million deal last month) and Luis García (one of the more accomplished nonroster invites in camp on a minor-league deal), as well as returning left-handers Alex Vesia and Anthony Banda — drew the attention of fans and team brass.

“I mean, we’re loaded,” said catcher Will Smith, who was behind the plate for Snell and Yates. “Just gotta stay healthy, gotta keep those guys going and pitching well. It’s a long year. Still a hard game. So keep them locked in, keep them pitching well. That’s my job.”

Snell had some of the day’s most memorable moments, despite giving up a home run in one at-bat against Chris Taylor.

In addition to his mid-90s mph fastball and wicked curveball/slider pairing of breaking pitches, the left-hander snapped off a few changeups that wowed teammate Bobby Miller, who has become a mentee of Snell’s early on this spring and watched Tuesday’s live BP from behind home plate.

“He was nasty,” Miller exclaimed. “His changeup is really good. I didn’t know he had it like that.”

Outfielder Michael Conforto, a teammate of Snell’s last year with the San Francisco Giants who also signed with the Dodgers this offseason, simply shook his head when asked about facing the veteran ace.

In his first at-bat, Conforto struck out on three pitches. In the next, he fought off a couple of pitches foul before tapping out on a harmless grounder against “a slider that looked exactly like a fastball.”

“I was reminded of how lucky I was to be on his team last year, and how lucky I am this year,” Conforto joked. “I don’t even know what you do [against him]. You have to kind of guess, as a lefty.”

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow warms up in center field at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Glasnow’s session was equally notable. While he also gave up a couple long balls, he recorded strikeouts of Taylor and new Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim in back-to-back at-bats, flashing encouraging signs after missing the end of last season — including all of the playoffs — with elbow tendinitis.

“He just wasn’t healthy [at the end of last year], he really wasn’t,” manager Dave Roberts said of the 6-foot-6 right-hander, who has been dogged repeatedly in his career by a series of arm-related injuries. “Right now, if you watch him today and watch him in his ‘pens, he’s a lot more athletic. And I think for me, as a big body guy, if we can just get him to continue to be athletic … you’re going to see a much more consistent Tyler Glasnow.”

Remaining “athletic,” Glasnow later explained, has led to renewed focus on his upper body movements and spine angle so far this spring. After consulting with Dodgers staff and private biomechanics coaches over the offseason, Glasnow said he discovered that the front side of his body would fly too far open in his delivery last year, forcing him to put extra stress on his arm to complete each pitch.

This spring, the 31-year-old All-Star said he is tweaking his mechanics to remain more squared up to home plate.

“When I’m in a healthier position, it’s just less effort for the same type of push, I guess,” he said. “So it’s just trying to carry that through the season.”

Among the relievers, the only real question is who will fit into what role. The Dodgers aren’t calling Scott their outright closer for now, though Roberts has hinted he will get the bulk of save opportunities to start the season. Treinen, Yates, Vesia and Banda all figure to take on high-leverage spots, especially with Evan Phillips and Michael Kopech likely to start the year on the injured list.

Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Our bullpen and our starting staff is pretty dang good,” Scott said. “It’s gonna be really fun.”

As if all that wasn’t enough, Shohei Ohtani also threw his second bullpen session of the spring, as well, pumping 21 fastballs over the plate as he continues to work toward his long-awaited return to full-time two-way duties.

“Everyone’s aware there are all these superstars around,” Glasnow said. “But I think once you are in a clubhouse with them enough, it’s like, they’re just all teammates.”

Perhaps so. But put them all together, and even something as mundane as live batting practice can suddenly become a heavyweight event.

“There’s a lot of talent, for sure,” Snell said. “I think once games start, that’s when you get even more excited.”