NFC notes: From A to Z

Arizona Cardinals: Sunday at Philadelphia is a homecoming for first-round pick Haason Reddick, who went to Temple and grew up an Eagles fan. He has 18 tackles in 2017.

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons, who have a bye, put defensive end Jack Crawford on injured reserve with a biceps injury. He had five tackles and three quarterback hits.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers signed safety Jairus Byrd to replace Kurt Coleman, who is out for Sunday at Detroit with a sprained knee and expected to miss several more weeks.

Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, the 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick, makes his first start Monday vs. Minnesota. Linebacker Willie Young (triceps) is out for the year, per the Chicago Tribune.

Dallas Cowboys: Tight end Jason Witten leads the team with 19 catches. Receiver Brice Butler is going for a career-best third game in a row with a touchdown Sunday vs. Green Bay.

Detroit Lions: Ameer Abdullah had a career- high 94 yards rushing with a touchdown last week vs. Minnesota, and 109 yards of total offense.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers has 13 touchdown passes and two interceptions in eight games vs. Cowboys. The Packers have won six of the past seven meetings.

Minnesota Vikings: Latavius Murray will be the top running back after Dalvin Cook tore his ACL last week. Sam Bradford is questionable.

New Orleans Saints: Tackle Terron Armstead’s return after the bye week would be timely after tackle Zach Strief was put on injured reserve.

N.Y. Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. has seven touchdown catches in his past seven home games entering Sunday vs. the Chargers. Jason Pierre- Paul has 31/2 sacks in his past two home games.

Philadelphia Eagles: Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with 26 catches (326 yards, one touchdown). Jalen Mills is first among cornerbacks with 27 tackles and one pick.

RAMS: Todd Gurley’s 596 rushing/receiving yards entering Sunday vs. Seattle rank second in the NFL, and are most by a Ram in the first four games since Marshall Faulk’s 615 in 2001.

San Francisco 49ers: Running back Carlos Hyde enters Sunday at Indianapolis sixth in the NFL with 409 yards from scrimmage (321 rushing, 88 receiving).

Seattle Seahawks: End Cliff Avril will miss Sunday’s game with a spine and neck injury. Also, Seattle’s top rusher, Chris Carson, is on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kicker Nick Folk, who was signed to replace Robert Aguayo, missed three field goals in the Buccaneers’ 19-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Washington Redskins: Corner Josh Norman suffered a rib injury in a loss to the Chiefs last week, and he will be sidelined for four weeks. The Redskins are off this week.

