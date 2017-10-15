Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How they match up

RAMS (3-2) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-2)

When Rams have the ball

After scoring only 10 points in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff will attempt to get back on track. Goff had two passes intercepted and also fumbled before nearly pulling out the victory. He is completing 61% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with three interceptions. Goff has been sacked six times. Todd Gurley, who had been averaging nearly 27 touches, had only 16 against the Seahawks. He has rushed for 405 yards and four touchdowns and has 22 receptions, three for touchdowns. Tavon Austin scored on a 27-yard run against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay spoke to Sammy Watkins this week after the receiver expressed frustration on social media about his role. Watkins did not catch a pass against the Seahawks. Rookie Cooper Kupp also wants to put last week behind after letting a potential game-tying touchdown pass bounce off his hands. Tight end Tyler Higbee is averaging 16.6 yards per catch. Former UCLA linebacker Myles Jack is the leading tackler for a Jaguars defense that has forced an NFL-high 15 turnovers. Ends Donte Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue each have four sacks for a unit that has a league-leading 20. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye lead the secondary.

When Jaguars have the ball

The Jaguars are the top rushing team in the NFL, averaging 165.2 yards. Rookie Leonard Fournette has rushed for a team-best 466 yards and five touchdowns. Chris Ivory has gained 159 yards. Much was made before the season about Blake Bortles’ tenuous hold on the starting quarterback job. Bortles is completing 55% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with four interceptions. He also has rushed for 107 yards. Bortles looks most often for receiver Allen Hurns, who has 18 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Former USC All-American Marqise Lee has 15 catches for a team-best 208 yards. Fournette has 13 receptions, one for a touchdown. Rams linebackers Mark Barron and the newly signed Alec Ogletree are the leading tacklers for a defense that has played well since the second half against Dallas in Week 4. The Rams got a boost last week from lineman Matt Longacre, who has a team-best three sacks. The Rams this week waived veteran safety Maurice Alexander in the aftermath of rookie John Johnson’s standout performance against the Seahawks. Johnson and safety Cody Davis intercepted passes. Free safety Lamarcus Joyner is expected to return this week from a hamstring injury that sidelined him the last two games.

When they kick

After Tavon Austin muffed two more punts against the Seahawks, McVay said this week that the veteran would get “a break” from those duties. Pharoh Cooper will fill that role. Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who made a team-record seven field goals against the Cowboys, missed a 36-yard attempt against the Seahawks. He has made 15 of 16 attempts this season. Jason Myers has made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts for the Jaguars. Brad Nortman averages 45.4 yards per punt.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams nearly overcame five turnovers to defeat the Seahawks. The Jaguars are set up for a classic fall after winning at Pittsburgh, but the Jaguars’ defense is the NFL’s best at forcing mistakes.

JAGUARS 24, RAMS 20