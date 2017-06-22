Celtics take Jayson Tatum with third selection

3. Boston Celtics (via trade with 76ers): Jayson Tatum, Duke, SF, 6-8, 204

At Duke, Tatum proved himself as an effective scorer, averaging over 20 points per 40 minutes in his lone season. He has exceptional footwork and body control, as well as a quick first step that lets him create separation from slower defenders.

Efficiency however is his biggest question. Almost 40% of Tatum’s non-transition shot attempts were on mid-range jumpers, and he only made 40.2% of them.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Tatum is considered the prototypical NBA small forward. He’ll be a nice wing player for the Celtics.

-- Broderick Turner