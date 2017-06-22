Lakers take Tony Bradley with 28th overall selection; expected to trade draft rights to Jazz

28. Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley, North Carolina, C, 6-10, 250

Tony Bradley was productive last season despite only playing 14 minutes per game. He is not too quick or athletic but has good size and length, which makes him an excellent rebounder and finisher inside. He averaged over 6 offensive rebounder per 40 minutes and has shown some skills in the mid post area but still has a ways to go.

-- Tyler Flint-Welsh

Reaction: Tony Bradley comes from a good program at North Carolina. At 6-11 and 240 pounds, he can battle inside for reboundsl.

-- Broderick Turner