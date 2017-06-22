Miami Heat take Bam Adebayo with 14th overall selection

14. Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Kentucky, C, 6-10, 243

A big man with explosive athleticism to go along with his agility, Adebayo will bring a high motor and a knack for cleaning up the glass to the NBA. His 4.1 offensive boards per 40 minutes is among the highest of all prospects in the draft, and his 8.2 free-throw attempts per 40 indicate his willingness to be an aggressor in the paint and initiate contact.

Defensively, he has shown he can hold his own against guards on the perimeter with his agility, and he has the strength to guard bigs in the post. The key for him is remaining engaged on every possession, something he struggled with last season.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Heat went for size and strength. Adebayo, 6-10, is a good defender but needs to work on his offense.

-- Broderick Turner