New York Knicks take European Frank Ntilkina at No. 8 overall

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilkina, Strasbourg, France (pros), PG, 6-5, 170

The 18-year-old guard from Belgium has played in the French League since September, where he averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19 minutes a game. His size gives him the ability to play both backcourt positions, and his time with Strasbourg shows that he is comfortable playing off the ball.

Though he isn’t the most explosive guard, he understands how to navigate the pick-and-roll and uses changes of speed to get himself into the paint. Ntilkina’s jump shooting has also seen drastic improvement, going from just 18% last season to 40% this year, which is an encouraging sign for a team looking to add shooting.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: It’s a mess in New York, but the Knicks took the French point guard who has good size.

-- Broderick Turner