Orlando Magic take Anzejs Pasecniks at the 25th spot

25. Orlando Magic: Anzejs Pasecniks, Latvia, C, 7-2, 230

Pasecniks is skilled for his height, with the ability to make the three-pointer and take defenders off the dribble. In the NBA, his ideal role would be as a pick-and-roll heavy big man as his long arms and big hands make him an easy target in the paint. However he needs to get stronger and doesn’t have much positional awareness on defense at this point in his development.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Pasecniks is an athletic big man who can score the basketball, but he'll be a liability on defense to start

-- Broderick Turner