Phoenix Suns choose Josh Jackson with fourth overall selection

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, Kansas, SF, 6-8, 205

As Jackson isn’t the most imposing physical figure, his versatility will be his biggest asset in the NBA. He’s an effective scorer both on and off the ball, averaging 21 points per 40 minutes, while shooting 55% of two pointers and nearly 40% from three.

On defense, his lateral quickness allows him to guard positions 1-4 and his anticipation skills allow him to disrupt passing lanes. His overall competitiveness and pride in playing lockdown defense make him an attractive target for many teams.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Jackson might be the best athlete in the draft. He needs to work on his shot, but he’s a big-time competitor.