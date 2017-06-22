Portland Trail Blazers choose Justin Jackson with 15th overall selection; will send draft rights to Kings

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Justin Jackson, North Carolina, SF, 6-8, 201

The ACC player of the year, Jackson helped lead UNC to a national championship this season. He isn’t explosive by NBA standards but is a fluid athlete who has a solid feel for the game and has made steady improvements over his career. He’s raised his three-point shooting accuracy to 37%, up from 29% despite doubling his attempts, and averaged 22 points per 40 minutes last season.

His thin frame, however, makes him one of the worst rebounding forwards in the draft, and his lack of physicality impacts his defensive potential. He does move his feet well and covers ground on closeouts and help defense because of his 6-11 wingspan.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: The Trail Blazers will send Jackson's draft rights to Sacramento for Zach Collins, who was taken 10th overall. Jackson can score and play solid defense.

-- Broderick Turner