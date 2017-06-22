The Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz of Washington with first pick

1. Philadelphia 76ers (via trade with Boston Celtics): Markelle Fultz, Washington, PG, 6-4, 195

Joel Embiid’s Twitter excitement over Fultz’s impending arrival says everything you need to know (see below).

The 19-year-old has John Wall potential on both ends of the floor, and his 41.3% three-point shooting gives the 76ers a much-needed perimeter threat. His playmaking ability, both on and off the ball, will help Ben Simmons ease into his role while his 7-foot wingspan is going to be useful as he develops into a defensive stopper.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Trust the process. Markelle Fultz is NBA-ready. He’ll fit in well with center Joel Embiid and guard Ben Simmons.

--Broderick Turner