Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
After third straight win in London, maybe the Jaguars should move there
|Matt Wilhalme
Maybe the Jaguars should relocate to London?
Jacksonville now has a three-game win streak at Wembley Stadium after trouncing the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 on Sunday morning.
To put that into perspective, the Jaguars haven't won three straight regular-season games since 2013.
Who's to say they couldn't replicate that success regularly if they faced travel-worn opponents every week?
Last year, the Jaguars beat the Colts 30-27. In 2015, they beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31.
Their last loss in London came in 2014 to the Dallas Cowboys 31-17.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan already owns a football team in Britain, Fullham. The trouble is that team has been relegated to the Championship division, below the Premier League, since the 2013-14 season.
So, maybe let's not rush. For now, the Jaguars are signed up for a home game in London through the 2020 season.