After third straight win in London, maybe the Jaguars should move there

Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) returns a fumble by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during the second half of a game at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 24.

Maybe the Jaguars should relocate to London?

Jacksonville now has a three-game win streak at Wembley Stadium after trouncing the Baltimore Ravens 44-7 on Sunday morning.

To put that into perspective, the Jaguars haven't won three straight regular-season games since 2013.

Who's to say they couldn't replicate that success regularly if they faced travel-worn opponents every week?

Last year, the Jaguars beat the Colts 30-27. In 2015, they beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31.

Their last loss in London came in 2014 to the Dallas Cowboys 31-17.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan already owns a football team in Britain, Fullham. The trouble is that team has been relegated to the Championship division, below the Premier League, since the 2013-14 season.

So, maybe let's not rush. For now, the Jaguars are signed up for a home game in London through the 2020 season.