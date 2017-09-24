Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
No players on the field for the national anthem at Seattle Seahawks-Tennessee Titans game
|Matt Wilhalme
As teams and players around the league chose to kneel, lock arms and skip the national anthem, the Seattle Seahawks and Tennesse Titans both opted for the latter before their afternoon matchup.
As the national anthem played, no players stood on the field.
Both teams had released statements announcing their actions beforehand.
"As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the Seahawks said in a statement. "Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all."
The Titans expressed similar feelings.
"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action," the Titans said. "Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpratriotic."