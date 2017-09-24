No players on the field for the national anthem at Seattle Seahawks-Tennessee Titans game

As teams and players around the league chose to kneel, lock arms and skip the national anthem, the Seattle Seahawks and Tennesse Titans both opted for the latter before their afternoon matchup.

As the national anthem played, no players stood on the field.

Both teams had released statements announcing their actions beforehand.

"As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country," the Seahawks said in a statement. "Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all."

The Titans expressed similar feelings.

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action," the Titans said. "Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpratriotic."