Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- Nine NFL games will kickoff at 10 a.m. PST, with another four around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott NFL games if protests continue.
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
Terry Bradshaw defends NFL players' right to protest, says president doesn't understand rights
NFL legend and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw took some time from discussing Sunday's games to address President Trump's comments about the league's players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.
In a minute-long commentary, Bradshaw said that although he doesn't agree with the players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, he does support their right to do it.
He also chided Trump for his understanding of the players' ability to express their beliefs.
"I'm not sure if our president understands those rights, that every American has the right to speak out and also to protest," Bradshaw said.
You can watch the full clip below.