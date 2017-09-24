COMPANY TOWN
Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Here's what you need to know:

Terry Bradshaw defends NFL players' right to protest, says president doesn't understand rights

NFL legend and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw took some time from discussing Sunday's games to address President Trump's comments about the league's players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

In a minute-long commentary, Bradshaw said that although he doesn't agree with the players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, he does support their right to do it. 

He also chided Trump for his understanding of the players' ability to express their beliefs. 

"I'm not sure if our president understands those rights, that every American has the right to speak out and also to protest," Bradshaw said. 

You can watch the full clip below. 

Latest updates

