Welcome to The Times' weekly NFL round up. If the opening game of Week 3 is any indication, it is likely to be a full day of protests by players following President Trump's controversial comments.
The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, come in the wake of Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.
Here's what you need to know:
- More than 100 players knelt or sat in protest this morning
- Nine NFL games kicked off at 10 a.m. PST, with another four shceduled for around 1 p.m. and one night game.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided as a team to not come out of their locker room
- Players from both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.
- Trump's pregame tweets urged fans to boycott games | His followup tweet supported locking arms, but not kneeling
- The Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m.
- See photos of protests from around the league.
Trump tweets about NFL player protests again, saying league should change its policy
|Matt Ballinger
President Trump waded back into the issue of NFL players protesting during the national anthem Sunday afternoon, after his earlier comments sparked demonstrations at football games from London to Los Angeles.
Some fans tailgating Sunday at StubHub Center, home to the L.A. Chargers, disagreed with Trump's earlier statements.
"Our president should be spending his time on more important things," Tobin Ellis, 43, told The Times' Hailey Branson-Potts. "He's basically politicized the game. I'm here to watch football, not worry about manufactured rhetoric."
But Chargers fan Tim O'Boyle, 32, of Irvine took a stance closer to the president's.
"I'm not a racist. I'm a Trump supporter. I have a lot of friends that are black. ... A lot of people don't know what older generations have gone through to protect this country. It's their right to take a knee, but I think it's disrespectful."