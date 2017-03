Early chants of "Daniel," Jacobs looks to be turning the crowd to his side.

Both boxers hanging around the middle of the ring before Jacobs lands a strong right to the body. Jacobs' length just seems to be causing GGG problems.

A close round. GGG takes it because he landed the more powerful punches.

L.A. Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (Golovkin 76-75)