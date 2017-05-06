One of the biggest fights of the year takes place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a matchup of two of Mexico's biggest names.
Go behind the scenes with boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez with analysis and updates live from Las Vegas.
Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.: First of the undercard fights starts
Here is the list of the fights on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. card. This first of the under card fights between Diaz Jr. and Avila has just gotten underway.
Expect Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. to start around 9:30 p.m.
Joseph Diaz Jr. (23-0) vs. Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0)
Lucas Matthysse (37-4) vs. Emmanuel Taylor (20-4)
David Lemieux (37-3) vs. Marcos Reyes (35-4)
Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1) vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1)