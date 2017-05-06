Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. : L.A. Times fight predictions

LANCE PUGMIRE

The road to victory for Canelo Alvarez over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is paved by his consistent, intense work ethic over the years.

Chavez failed to match that effort, and as the pivotal moments that dictate a bout’s outcome pile up in a fight expected to reach the heavy waters of the late rounds, Alvarez’s attention to detail should decide things.

Alvarez may weigh 15 to 20 pounds less than former middleweight champion Chavez when they step in the ring. Chavez will seek to use that as a route to win, but Alvarez’s speed, sophistication and power are formidable enough to discourage and overwhelm his Mexican countryman.

I’m picking Canelo Alvarez to defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by 10th-round technical knockout.

DYLAN HERNANDEZ

Canelo Alvarez is a world-class fighter. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. isn’t. The gap in technical ability should more than make up for the size advantage Chavez figures to have tonight.

Alvarez is slow-footed, which has made him vulnerable against elusive fighters. But Chavez isn’t the kind of boxer who uses his length to stick and move.

Alvarez and Chavez should spend the majority of the time in close quarters, where Alvarez’s superior handspeed, combination punching and defense will give him an edge. Chavez is counting on being able to overpower Alvarez, but does he have the skill necessary to inflict serious damage? I wouldn’t count on it.

Chavez inherited a granite chin from his father. That, coupled with the extra pounds he will be carrying, could allow him to survive 12 rounds. But to reach the final bell, he’ll have to take a serious beating.

Alvarez by decision.