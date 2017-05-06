Golovkin and Canelo to fight September 16th

This is amazing. Gennedy Golovkin is in the house and he is coming towards the ring to Seven Nation Army.

This is WWE-level stuff. Amazing promotion. This made the fight worth it.

You have to hand it to Golden Boy Promotions. People here are stunned to see both boxers in the ring.

The fight has been announced for September 16th, Mexican Independence Day.

The venue hasn't been announced yet but it makes sense that it is in Vegas, right back here at T-Mobile Arena.