One of the biggest fights of the year takes place this Saturday night in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a matchup of two of Mexico's biggest names.
Go behind the scenes with boxing writer Lance Pugmire and columnist Dylan Hernandez with analysis and updates live from Las Vegas.
What time does the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight start?
The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez on Saturday night from Las Vegas will start around 9:15 p.m., depending on the timing of the undercard fights.
The card will be on pay-per-view through HBO and will begin at 6:30 p.m.