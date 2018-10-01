Dodgers take on Rockies in tiebreaker to determine NL West winner: Live updates

The Dodgers and Colorado Rockies have some unfinished business. The National League West rivals each finished their regular-season schedules at 91-71, so they will take part in Game 163 of the season at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 1 p.m. The winner will be the division champion and will open the postseason at home to start a best-of-five series against the Atlanta Braves. The loser between the Dodgers and Rockies will travel to home field of the loser of Monday’s NL Central tiebreaker between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for a winner-take-all wildcard game on Tuesday. Walker Buehler (7-5, 0-1 in five starts vs. Rockies in 2018) will start on the mound for the Dodgers against Colorado’s German Marquez (14-10, 2-0 in three starts vs. Dodgers in 2018). The Dodgers were 12-7 against the Rockies this season.