49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick entered the game with 2:21 remaining in the game. The home field crowd at Levi's Stadium voiced its displeasure with Kaepernick.

Kaepernick was booed loudly before the crowd began chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

In total, Kaepernick's on-the-field efforts amounted to handing the ball off three times to running back Mike Davis as the 49ers ran the clock out to collect a season-opening 28-0 win.