If the Dodgers are able to win one of the next two games of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, then be ready to be inundated with the term ‘Los Angeles Sports Equinox’.
The term is already making the rounds to denote the alignment of all five professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) playing games on the same day in the same city. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the chronicler of all things stats, this event has never happened before in the history of U.S. sports.
If you are a glutton for punishment, or love spending a ton of time in L.A. traffic and paying hundreds of dollars for parking, then you can start your day with the Kings vs. Rangers at Staples Center, make it to StubHub Center for a little Galaxy vs. Dynamo action then catch the second half of the Rams vs. the Packers at the Coliseum.
Game 3 of the World Series will feature Walker Buehler of the Dodgers taking on Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox. A statistical look at each pitcher:
Through the first five months of the season, the Dodgers were a middling offense against left-handed pitchers. As a group, they ranked 19th in baseball with a .711 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. That mediocrity prompted the team to acquire David Freese, a veteran corner infielder.
In September, the team posted an .831 OPS against left-handers, which was third in baseball, and not far from the team’s .860 OPS against right-handed pitchers that month.
Not all the credit belongs to Freese. But he was a significant factor, hitting .385 in September with a 1.130 OPS. His batting has not slackened in the postseason, as Freese has batted .400 with five RBIs in October.
We are only two games into this World Series, but we already know who is the most valuable player.
This is not about wins over replacement. This is about beloved ballparks that did not need replacement.