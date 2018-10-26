If the Dodgers are able to win one of the next two games of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, then be ready to be inundated with the term ‘Los Angeles Sports Equinox’.

The term is already making the rounds to denote the alignment of all five professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) playing games on the same day in the same city. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the chronicler of all things stats, this event has never happened before in the history of U.S. sports.

If you are a glutton for punishment, or love spending a ton of time in L.A. traffic and paying hundreds of dollars for parking, then you can start your day with the Kings vs. Rangers at Staples Center, make it to StubHub Center for a little Galaxy vs. Dynamo action then catch the second half of the Rams vs. the Packers at the Coliseum.