A horse works on the track during a morning workout at Churchill Downs on Friday (Kiichiro Sato / AP)

So, trying to plan your day? Figuring out when you should have your first Mint Julep and still be able to function by race time?

Things are pretty much the same as to when the Kentucky Derby starts on Saturday. The official post is 6:46 p.m. in Louisville, which is 3:46 p.m. in L.A. Now, the 46 part is pretty fluid, you can expect the race to really start about 6:52 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. EDT.

NBC is on the air until 7:30 p.m., which is the only real deadline Churchill has to worry about and the race will be long over by then.