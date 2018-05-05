Trainer Todd Pletcher has a familiar problem in Saturday's running of the Kentucky Derby. Which horse does he watch in the race?
Everyone should have such problems.
This will be the sixth time that Pletcher has started at least four horses in the Derby. Intuitively, you would think that would give him — and Bob Baffert and Dale Romans, who each have two horses — a tactical advantage with more than one game plan.
Bob Baffert doesn't like to attend the Kentucky Derby draw but when you're the sport's most successful trainer, you really don't have a choice.
However, on this day-early Tuesday selection of the starting post positions, Baffert couldn't be found, and it wasn't by design.
He was still in the parking lot trying to figure out the newly configured way to get to the Aristides Room at Churchill Downs.
So, trying to plan your day? Figuring out when you should have your first Mint Julep and still be able to function by race time?
Things are pretty much the same as to when the Kentucky Derby starts on Saturday. The official post is 6:46 p.m. in Louisville, which is 3:46 p.m. in L.A. Now, the 46 part is pretty fluid, you can expect the race to really start about 6:52 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. EDT.
NBC is on the air until 7:30 p.m., which is the only real deadline Churchill has to worry about and the race will be long over by then.