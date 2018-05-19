Justify took the second of three steps toward immortality Saturday by winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He will look to become the second Triple Crown winner in three years when the series’ final race is run at New York’s Belmont Park in three weeks.
Justify was the clear and overwhelming favorite. Two of his four wins have come over a wet track. In addition to Pimlico’s water-logged surface, a heavy fog made viewing the race very difficult from the stands. He won Saturday’s race in a close finish before 134,487 spectators.
Trainer Bob Baffert has been in this position before — five times, in fact. Every time he has brought the Kentucky Derby winner to Baltimore, he has won the Preakness. But only once has he completed racing’s most prestigious trifecta, three years ago with American Pharoah.
With time running out there have been some slight changes but the order has been established.
Justify has ticked back to 2-5, which is where he opened the day. Other horses have moved by a point.
Here’s where things stand at about 6 p.m. in Baltimore (3 p.m. in Los Angeles).
The fog at Pimlico Race Course has gotten worse, making both turns and much of the backstretch impossible to see from the grandstands a little more than an hour before Preakness post time.
If conditions don’t improve, most fans will be unable to see the majority of the race unaided.
It’s unclear if there is a safety issue for the horses and jockeys. If visibility is severely limited, the race could be delayed. But those chances are slim.
The closer you get to post time the less likely the odds are to change much because there is more money in the pool.
In the last hour, only Tenfold’s odds changed, from 21-1 to 22-1. Otherwise everyone stayed the same.
Justify remains the 1-2 favorite with Good Magic at 5-1.
As if from a scene of an old John Carpenter movie, a heavy fog covered Pimlico Race Course in less than 15 minutes.
It doesn’t appear that the fog will make the race less safe for the jockeys and horses, but it is definitely an impediment for spectators hoping to watch the horses run their race.
The 10th race, the first run after the fog arrived, forced fans on the frontstretch to watch the race on television monitors or the giant video boards.
There has been one change in the odds in the last hour, as Diamond King ticked up a point to 15-1. Otherwise, the board is a rock of consistency.
Justify remains the 1-2 favorite.
Here’s where things stand at about 4 p.m. in Baltimore (1 p.m. in Los Angeles).
It was exactly a year ago when it became public that the Stronach Group was sending its fix-it guy, Tim Ritvo, to Santa Anita to try and improve the racetrack. There has been a learning curve, but Ritvo said Saturday on Preakness Day that he’s good with the progress.
“We’re bullish on Santa Anita,” he said. “It should be the gem of the West Coast.
“It’s like an old ocean liner. I think we’re trying to turn the ship around and get it going, and we’re in the process of turning it around..”
As has been the pattern all day, there’s not been a lot of change in the last hour of betting on the Preakness Stakes.
Sporting Chance went from 18-1 to 19-1, and Diamond King went from 15-1 to 14-1. Tenfold also jumped to 21-1.
Everything else has stayed the same.