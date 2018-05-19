Mike Smith guides Justify to victory in the Preakness Stakes half a length ahead of Bravazzo on Saturday. (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

Justify took the second of three steps toward immortality Saturday by winning the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He will look to become the second Triple Crown winner in three years when the series’ final race is run at New York’s Belmont Park in three weeks.

Justify was the clear and overwhelming favorite. Two of his four wins have come over a wet track. In addition to Pimlico’s water-logged surface, a heavy fog made viewing the race very difficult from the stands. He won Saturday’s race in a close finish before 134,487 spectators.

Trainer Bob Baffert has been in this position before — five times, in fact. Every time he has brought the Kentucky Derby winner to Baltimore, he has won the Preakness. But only once has he completed racing’s most prestigious trifecta, three years ago with American Pharoah.