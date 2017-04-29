Get live updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but catch back beforehand for behind the scenes updates live from ringside.
What time does the Joshua vs. Klitschko fight start?
The heavyweight fight between champion Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will start at 2 p.m. Pacific time/5 p.m. Eastern.
The fight will be televised live in the United States by Showtime. Attendance at Wembley Stadium in London, England is expected to surpass 90,000 fans as this is being billed as the biggest heavyweight bout in over a decade.
Follow Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times live from ringside right here for live analysis and updates.
Britain's Joshua looks forward to U.S. fights and global domination
|Lance Pugmire
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has captivated the attention of his English countrymen, with 90,000 expected Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London for his showdown against former world champion Wladimir Klitschko.
Speaking confidently in a conversation with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday about how he intends to break down the experience and physical advantages of Klitschko, Joshua, 27, said his next steps include fighting in the U.S.
In Ukraine and with Joshua, Klitschko brothers join forces
|Lance Pugmire
Wladimir Klitschko has an imposing challenge to return from nearly an 18-month absence from boxing and defeat unbeaten champion Anthony Joshua, who’s 18-0 with 18 knockouts.
What helps the 41-year-old Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) as he pursues tying Muhammad Ali and his older brother, Vitali Klitschko, in becoming a three-time heavyweight champion are the daily mountainous tasks his brother endures.
Joshua taking a champion's approach to Klitschko's mind tricks
|Lance Pugmire
Anthony Joshua grinned through the pats on the back Wladimir Klitschko gave him during the promotion for their Saturday fight, but the youngster also has shown a keen understanding of the gamesmanship behind the veteran’s treatment.
“It’s just how you interpret it. I take it for what it is, don’t let it get to me, and move on,” Joshua (18-0, 18 knockouts) said in some of his final comments before he defends his International Boxing Federation heavyweight title in front of an expected crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.