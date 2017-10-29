Astros, Dodgers tie World Series record for most homers in one series (Update: They broke it)

Sunday's six-homer barrage in Game 5 of the Astros-Dodgers series has tied the record for most home runs in one series.

Brian McCann's home run in the bottom of the eighth was the 21st of the series.

It ties the record sent in 2002 between the Angels and San Francisco Giants. Of course, that series went seven games.

Update: The teams broke the record when Yasiel Puig homered in the top of the ninth.