Clayton Kershaw feels more anxiety when he doesn't pitch than when he does

Clayton Kershaw pitched the opening game of this World Series, but the three games that followed were the source of as much, if not more, anxiety.

“It's almost more nerve-racking watching on the bench because you feel a little bit helpless and you want us to succeed so bad,” he said.

Kershaw won’t have that feeling of helplessness Sunday night at Minute Maid Park, where he returns to the mound for Game 5. How he pitches will determine whether the Dodgers return home leading or trailing the series by a three-games-to-two margin.

The distance from home plate to the 19-foot-high wall in left field at Minute Maid Park measures only 315 feet. Asked how that that would affect how he pitches, Kershaw replied: “No, I don't think you can change anything based on where you're at. It's just a matter of making good pitches to these guys. Most of the time I would say it doesn't come into play that much. I feel the homers I give up are pretty legit.”

Kershaw gave up a career-high 23 home runs in the regular season. He has served up another seven in three starts this postseason.