Clayton Kershaw remembers Minute Maid Park

Clayton Kershaw’s first visit to Minute Maid Park with the Dodgers didn’t end well.

It came in July 2008, and Kershaw, then 20, was winless eight starts into his big-league career when manager Joe Torre pulled him aside to tell him his was being sent down to Double A Jacksonville.

Kershaw, who got that news just minutes after filling out a ticket request for friends, rushed up the tunnel to the empty clubhouse, tears in his eyes, to angrily clean out his locker.

“It’s disappointing,” he said then. “I didn’t expect it.”

That, however, isn’t how Kershaw remembers it.

“I don’t remember being that emotional or upset,” he said Saturday.

What’s indisputable, however, is the fact that was the last time Kershaw was demoted. Three weeks later, he was back in a Dodger uniform to stay, throwing six shutout innings to beat Washington for his first major league win.

He’s won 143 games, three Cy Young Awards and an MVP trophy since then with his only minor league appearances coming on rehab assignments.

However, Kershaw insisted Saturday that his disappointment over being demoted didn’t fuel his rise.

“No,” he said, “not really.”