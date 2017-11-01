Dodgers fans are downtrodden after Game 7 loss

Astros players begin to celebrate after recording the final out in Game 7.

As the Astros rushed onto the field after the final out, Eric Beltran, 33, stood in stunned silence, staring straight ahead from the loge section at Dodger Stadium, where he’d bought standing-room-only tickets.

“It’s depressing to watch the other team celebrate on your own field,” he said. He thought the Dodgers would at least have “some fight” in them.

“It wasn’t even exciting for us,” he said of the game.

The only chance he was able to cheer was the single run scored when Andre Ethier singled during the sixth inning.

Carlos Padilla, 23, of Loma Linda, felt confident coming into the game and was just sad throughout.

“I felt like we didn’t have a chance after Yu Darvish blew the lead,” he said.

This loss hurt, and it’s going to keep hurting for a while.

Dodgers fans quickly made for the exits. Coming up the stairs near Padilla, one woman had tears in her eyes.